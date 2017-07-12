© nevs

Nevs president to leave the company

Mattias Bergman, President of electric car maker Nevs, will leave his position as of the first of August, due to health reasons.



The last two years Mattias Bergman has done a number of surgeries and treatments. Unfortunately, none of them has resolved the pain. On the contrary, the last few months the pain has increased, the company states in an update on its website.



Mr. Bergman will now – following discussions with his doctors – focus on giving the rehabilitation sufficient attention.



“As it is not possible to combine being President for a company as Nevs on part time, I will leave as President but remain in the company in a new position where I can support the company but in a different format”, says Mattias Bergman in the update.



The company's board have therefore decided to start with an interim solution with Stefan Tilk as President for Nevs on top of keeping his existing roles as the Group CEO and Vice Chairman. To support him, Morgan Fransson will go in as COO to handle the daily operations in Trollhättan. Morgan Fransson will also remain on his current position as Production Manager.



“Mattias has done a tremendous job for Nevs as President. At the same time, we all think he has done the right choice and wish him a good recovery. Luckily he will stay with NEVS and assist us in many different ways”, comments Stefan Tilk.



The board will start the recruitment process in order to find a successor for Mattias Bergman, the update concludes.