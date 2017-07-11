© elmatica PCB | July 11, 2017
Successful first half of 2017 for Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica
Elmatica can report of a successful 2017 so far. In the two first quarters, the company has seen a 32% increase in orders placed, compared with first half of 2016.
”The activity level experienced during this first half year depicts the success of our strategy and industry focus. We are expanding and delivering above expectations. Our strategy of integrating supply chains in combination with compliance and transparency completes our partners purchasing process and increases the cooperation between all parties. The two first quarters of 2017 have been above expectations,” says CEO of Elmatica Didrik Bech.
Elmatica has seen an increasing trend where product owners on a general basis involves them at an earlier stage in development of PCB. The reason Bech believes, is to secure the optimal design, production and delivery of each type of printed circuit.
”On a general basis we recognize that product owners and assembly manufacturers are involving Elmatica at an earlier stage to secure that the PCB is developed and constructed according to what is optimal for the product owner, manufacturer and EMS. There is a win win potential by ensuring that all the parties in the supply chain can deliver and focus on their individual speciality. This is an optimal situation for a Broker as Elmatica, as it allows us to complete the purchasing process for the product owner, the delivery process for the EMS and the sales process for the manufacturer,” says Bech.
The company is reporting a 32% organic growth in orders placed compared with the same period in 2016, and a 20% increase in invoicing compared to last year. The printed circuit broker also see an increase in all 7 industry segments, except in the oil & gas industry.
”In the oil & gas industry we have participated in several development projects. These projects are presently preparing for volume in regard to when the oil & gas market stabilize. As for the Defense industry, we have seen a sharp growth in the Nordic region, Central Europe and the US. The development of new systems and increased demand for existing systems has resulted in a higher than expected growth in the defense industry,” says Bech.
Although the Printed Circuit industry experienced a challenging start this year, with delays due to Chinese New Year, and the Copper situation, the first half year has remained strong and the forecast for the rest of the year is presently equally strong.
”Based on the order flow, the rest of the year looks promising as well. Elmatica expect an organic growth of 10-15% in 2018 where the automation and automotive industry is expected to represent a major part of this increase, as several projects we have developed with our partners are ready for mass production,” Bech concludes.
Elmatica has seen an increasing trend where product owners on a general basis involves them at an earlier stage in development of PCB. The reason Bech believes, is to secure the optimal design, production and delivery of each type of printed circuit.
”On a general basis we recognize that product owners and assembly manufacturers are involving Elmatica at an earlier stage to secure that the PCB is developed and constructed according to what is optimal for the product owner, manufacturer and EMS. There is a win win potential by ensuring that all the parties in the supply chain can deliver and focus on their individual speciality. This is an optimal situation for a Broker as Elmatica, as it allows us to complete the purchasing process for the product owner, the delivery process for the EMS and the sales process for the manufacturer,” says Bech.
The company is reporting a 32% organic growth in orders placed compared with the same period in 2016, and a 20% increase in invoicing compared to last year. The printed circuit broker also see an increase in all 7 industry segments, except in the oil & gas industry.
”In the oil & gas industry we have participated in several development projects. These projects are presently preparing for volume in regard to when the oil & gas market stabilize. As for the Defense industry, we have seen a sharp growth in the Nordic region, Central Europe and the US. The development of new systems and increased demand for existing systems has resulted in a higher than expected growth in the defense industry,” says Bech.
Although the Printed Circuit industry experienced a challenging start this year, with delays due to Chinese New Year, and the Copper situation, the first half year has remained strong and the forecast for the rest of the year is presently equally strong.
”Based on the order flow, the rest of the year looks promising as well. Elmatica expect an organic growth of 10-15% in 2018 where the automation and automotive industry is expected to represent a major part of this increase, as several projects we have developed with our partners are ready for mass production,” Bech concludes.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments