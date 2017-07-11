© minnetronix

Minnetronix completes facility expansion

Minnetronix, Inc., a medical technology company, has completed a 22'000 square foot facilities expansion.

Driven by strong and consistent growth, this investment initiative increases production capacity by 50% and accommodates the company’s expanding team which has more than doubled over the past two years. The company has also added a dedicated New Product Commercialization space designed to enhance quality and accelerate time to market.



The company also announces in a press release that Jeremy Maniak has been promoted to President of the company. Maniak joined Minnetronix in 2010 and has served as COO since 2013. In his new position, Maniak will maintain operational leadership while increasing his focus on strategic direction for the company. Minnetronix co-founder Rich Nazarian, who has served as its President since the company’s founding in 1996, will continue as CEO and Chairman of the Board.



“Jeremy’s appointment and the investments we are making in our operations are strong reflections of Minnetronix’ positive trajectory,” said Nazarian. “I’m excited that our team and enhanced facilities are really well-positioned to respond to the changing med-tech landscape and the increasing demand for our services and technologies.”



Anthony Millar, Vice President of Operations for Minnetronix said, “Our Operations team is focused on superior execution as well as unparalleled quality and compliance. This investment ensures that as Minnetronix grows, our team will continue to have the processes and facilities to produce world-class medical technologies for customers and patients.”