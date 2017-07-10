© saab

Saab and Lockheed Martin awarded contract for training system to the US Army

Saab in cooperation with Lockheed Martin have been awarded a contract for training system to the U.S. Army. The order value for Saabs part of the contract is approximately SEK 100 million (EUR 10.39 million 10.39) with deliveries taking place between 2017 and 2018.

The U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), has ordered a tactical fire- and target system (Vehicle Tactical Engagement Simulation System – VTESS) for combat vehicles from Lockheed Martin in Orlando, USA in cooperation with Saab Training & Simulation, Orlando and Huskvarna, Sweden. This system enable soldiers to conduct live, highly realistic combat exercises using their existing platforms and weapons systems.



Lockheed Martin and Saab will provide a modular, user friendly training solution that combines multiple training systems for vehicle crews into a single product line. VTESS will include training solutions for trucks and smaller vehicles and laser transmitters for both small arms and main guns for armored vehicles, the Swedish company states in a press release.



Saabs part of the contract includes laser simulators, detectors and electronics to the VTESS system that is developed by Saab engineers.



”This contract is a result of the combination of skillsets and capabilities from both Lockheed Martin and Saab. Saab has long experience of deliveries to the U.S. Army in its own right and we see this new joint approach as a natural evolution of that good relationship. Together with Lockheed Martin we will deliver a training system that provides the Army with the best training capability for future needs”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation within Saab business area Dynamics.



“Through VTESS, we are changing the way vehicle crews take part in training exercises with a system that is both robust and simple to use. We are providing an open architecture solution that will enable the U.S. Army to expand how they train soldiers and allow them flexibility in integrating third party components, both now and the future” says Sandy Samuel, Vice President, Training and Simulation Solutions, Lockheed Martin.