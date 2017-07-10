© saab Electronics Production | July 10, 2017
Saab and Lockheed Martin awarded contract for training system to the US Army
Saab in cooperation with Lockheed Martin have been awarded a contract for training system to the U.S. Army. The order value for Saabs part of the contract is approximately SEK 100 million (EUR 10.39 million 10.39) with deliveries taking place between 2017 and 2018.
The U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), has ordered a tactical fire- and target system (Vehicle Tactical Engagement Simulation System – VTESS) for combat vehicles from Lockheed Martin in Orlando, USA in cooperation with Saab Training & Simulation, Orlando and Huskvarna, Sweden. This system enable soldiers to conduct live, highly realistic combat exercises using their existing platforms and weapons systems.
Lockheed Martin and Saab will provide a modular, user friendly training solution that combines multiple training systems for vehicle crews into a single product line. VTESS will include training solutions for trucks and smaller vehicles and laser transmitters for both small arms and main guns for armored vehicles, the Swedish company states in a press release.
Saabs part of the contract includes laser simulators, detectors and electronics to the VTESS system that is developed by Saab engineers.
”This contract is a result of the combination of skillsets and capabilities from both Lockheed Martin and Saab. Saab has long experience of deliveries to the U.S. Army in its own right and we see this new joint approach as a natural evolution of that good relationship. Together with Lockheed Martin we will deliver a training system that provides the Army with the best training capability for future needs”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation within Saab business area Dynamics.
“Through VTESS, we are changing the way vehicle crews take part in training exercises with a system that is both robust and simple to use. We are providing an open architecture solution that will enable the U.S. Army to expand how they train soldiers and allow them flexibility in integrating third party components, both now and the future” says Sandy Samuel, Vice President, Training and Simulation Solutions, Lockheed Martin.
Lockheed Martin and Saab will provide a modular, user friendly training solution that combines multiple training systems for vehicle crews into a single product line. VTESS will include training solutions for trucks and smaller vehicles and laser transmitters for both small arms and main guns for armored vehicles, the Swedish company states in a press release.
Saabs part of the contract includes laser simulators, detectors and electronics to the VTESS system that is developed by Saab engineers.
”This contract is a result of the combination of skillsets and capabilities from both Lockheed Martin and Saab. Saab has long experience of deliveries to the U.S. Army in its own right and we see this new joint approach as a natural evolution of that good relationship. Together with Lockheed Martin we will deliver a training system that provides the Army with the best training capability for future needs”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation within Saab business area Dynamics.
“Through VTESS, we are changing the way vehicle crews take part in training exercises with a system that is both robust and simple to use. We are providing an open architecture solution that will enable the U.S. Army to expand how they train soldiers and allow them flexibility in integrating third party components, both now and the future” says Sandy Samuel, Vice President, Training and Simulation Solutions, Lockheed Martin.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments