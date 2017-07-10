© evertiq

AWS Electronics achieves NADCAP approval for 6th year running

EMS provider AWS Electronics Group, has successfully achieved NADCAP certification at its Newcastle-under-Lyme, UK, facility, for the sixth year in a row.

The National Aerospace and Defence Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) is a key certification that demonstrates an ‘industry-managed approach’ to special processes and products within the aerospace and defence sectors.



The NADCAP accreditation is a key pull-factor to the UK site and has resulted in a wide and growing military and aerospace customer base for the AWS group. Paul Deehan, CEO comments, “The past ten years has seen the AWS group establish significant customer relationships with both global ODM defence and aerospace companies and also a number of unique mid-sized owner-managed companies in these sectors, with many specialising in unique inventions and IPR technologies.”