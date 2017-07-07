© ericsson

Ericsson updates on Greek investigation into contract from 1999

The Swedish company is providing an update on the ongoing investigation in Greece relating to a defence agreement signed in 1999.

Greek authorities have been investigating numerous defence agreements for many years. One investigation involves an agreement from 1999 in which Ericsson Microwave Systems delivered an airborne radar system to Greece. Although Ericsson Microwave Systems was divested by the company in 2006, Ericsson has commented publicly on this case on several occasions.



In June 2016, the company confirmed that a Greek prosecutor had served seven current and former employees with summons for preliminary investigation proceedings, involving allegations of possible corruption.



Ericsson states in a press release that the company has not been contacted by any authority on this matter, but is aware that there is a recent decision to indict six of these seven individuals – two current and four former employees.



The company states that it refrains from providing details of the ongoing legal proceeding but that it takes all allegations of corruption in relation to its business seriously.