EDA industry revenue increase for 1Q/2017
The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 10.5 percent for Q1 2017 to USD 2'167.5 million, compared to USD 1'962 million in Q1 2016.
The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 10.6 percent.
“The EDA industry reported double-digit growth in Q1, led by gains in the two largest categories, CAE and Semiconductor IP,” said Walden C. Rhines, board sponsor for the ESD Alliance MSS and president and CEO of Mentor, a Siemens business. “The two largest regions, Americas and Asia-Pacific, also reported double-digit growth in Q1.”
Companies that were tracked employed 37'195 professionals in Q1 2017, an increase of 7.8 percent compared to the 34' 519 people employed in 1Q/2016, and up 2.2 percent compared to 4Q/2016.
Revenue by Product Category
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of USD 707.4 million in 1Q/2017, which represents a 14.1 percent increase compared to 1Q/2016. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 9.3 percent. IC Physical Design & Verification revenue was USD 396 million in 1Q/2017, a 5.4 percent increase compared to 1Q/2016. The four-quarters moving average increased 8.7 percent.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of USD 169.9 million for 1Q/2017 represents an increase of 2.4 percent compared to 1Q/2016. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 13.3 percent Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled USD 790.5 million in 1Q/2017, a 14.8 percent increase compared to 1Q/2016. The four-quarters moving average increased 14.3 percent.
Services revenue was USD 103.6 million in 1Q/2017, a decrease of 7.2 percent compared to 1Q/2016. The four-quarters moving average decreased 1.3 percent.
Revenue by Region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased USD 960.7 million of EDA products and services in 1Q/2017, an increase of 11.3 percent compared to Q1 2016. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 8.7 percent. Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) increased 6.2 percent in 1Q/2017 compared to 1Q/2016 on revenues of USD 307.8 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 5.9 percent.
First quarter 2017 revenue from Japan decreased 0.3 percent to USD 233.7 million compared to 1Q/2016. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 9.2 percent. The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to USD 665.2 million in 1Q/2017, an increase of 15.7 percent compared to 1Q/2016. The four-quarters moving average increased 16.6 percent.
