Suss MicroTec continue production in Corona, USA

Suss MicroTec will continue the production of UV projection scanners (scanners) at the production site in Corona, USA.

After processing a first customer order from 2015, Suss MicroTec initially could not generate additional orders for this product.The product line scanners has been generating low sales for years, while at the same time generating high losses. The only exception was fiscal 2016, with sales of approximately USD 20 million, but a clearly negative result. For this reason, a comprehensive development project for scanners was launched in fiscal year 2016, which shows initial successes in the current financial year 2017.



Based on the very convincing test results achieved so far in the development program of the DSC300 projection scanner as well as in response to the very positive feedback from potential customers due to the results achieved, the Management Board decided today to intensify the development of the DSC300 projection scanners and intends to launch the next generation of scanners in the beginning of the second quarter of 2018. Significant sales and a significantly improved earnings situation are expected from fiscal 2018 and 2019 respectively.



The positive feedback from the customers is also highlighted by the placement of a follow-up order for two other scanners in the second quarter of 2017. The two systems, which represent a sales volume in the low single-digit million euro range, have been in use since 2016 as transitional equipment at the customer’s production site.