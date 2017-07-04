© Northvolt Electronics Production | July 04, 2017
Northvolt homes in on two targets for battery production
Northvolt took the next step towards establishing a large-scale battery factory in Europe. Public consultations will start in the two Swedish municipalities Skellefteå and Västerås.
Following this spring’s discussions with eight Swedish and two Finnish municipalities, Northvolt has, after careful consideration, decided to begin consultations for the establishment of the factory in Västerås and Skellefteå. The decision to proceed with two municipalities contemporaneously is due to the ambitious schedule, where the necessity of receiving an environmental permit quickly is essential to keep the timetable.
"After an in-depth analysis of ten strong candidates for the location of Northvolt's first factory, we have agreed that these two locations are the most favourable alternatives. Electrification and storage of renewable energy are key to a carbon neutral society, and we have witnessed great enthusiasm for the project during our dialogues with representatives in both Västerås and Skellefteå", said Peter Carlsson, CEO of Northvolt.
Northvolt’s planned construction requires a specialized permit, and the planned operations require an environmental assessment. The application process includes a local consultation process, which will begin during the autumn. During the consultation process, environmental impacts and potential risks associated with the project will be analysed. The report from the consultation process is part of the required material for the environmental permit application.
"We are moving at a very fast pace, which is necessary if we want to take on a leading role in the European market and meet the growing demand for batteries. The possibility for us to achieve a professional and timely environmental assessment is crucial. That is the reason why we will proceed with a parallel consultation process together with two municipalities”, said Peter Carlsson.
"After an in-depth analysis of ten strong candidates for the location of Northvolt's first factory, we have agreed that these two locations are the most favourable alternatives. Electrification and storage of renewable energy are key to a carbon neutral society, and we have witnessed great enthusiasm for the project during our dialogues with representatives in both Västerås and Skellefteå", said Peter Carlsson, CEO of Northvolt.
Northvolt’s planned construction requires a specialized permit, and the planned operations require an environmental assessment. The application process includes a local consultation process, which will begin during the autumn. During the consultation process, environmental impacts and potential risks associated with the project will be analysed. The report from the consultation process is part of the required material for the environmental permit application.
"We are moving at a very fast pace, which is necessary if we want to take on a leading role in the European market and meet the growing demand for batteries. The possibility for us to achieve a professional and timely environmental assessment is crucial. That is the reason why we will proceed with a parallel consultation process together with two municipalities”, said Peter Carlsson.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments