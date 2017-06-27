© Velodyne LiDAR (illustration purpose only) Analysis | June 27, 2017
LiDAR sensor automotive market fastest growth in Europe
The automotive LiDAR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.32 percent, from an estimated USD 735.0 million in 2025 to a projected USD 2,557.3 million by 2030.
Factors such as the rising popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles, government regulations for vehicle safety, and an increase in the adoption of ADAS technology by OEMs are driving the global market. However, the high cost of LIDAR systems is a major restraint for the market.
The autonomous vehicles segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the LiDAR sensor automotive market in 2025. Several major OEMs, like General Motors Company, Audi, Ford, and the Volvo Group, are developing and innovating fully autonomous driving technologies with the help of LiDAR technology.
The bumper and grill segment is estimated to hold the largest market size of the LiDAR sensor automotive market, by location, during the forecast period. Factors such as the need to provide a better field of view without affecting vehicle appearance have led to the embedding of LiDAR in bumpers and grills.
The solid state LiDAR type segment is estimated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The solid state LiDAR is smaller, lighter, and more cost effective than the mechanical/scanning LiDAR. The decreasing cost of components along with the increasing participation of major players across the automotive LiDAR industry has also helped reduce the overall cost of solid state LiDAR features.
The battery electric passenger vehicle segment of the global market, by vehicle type, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A majority of the OEMs are testing their autonomous vehicle technology in battery electric vehicles. The market share of the battery electric passenger vehicles segment is expected to increase in the near future due to these factors and the prediction by industry experts that most autonomous vehicles in the future will be electric vehicles.
The LiDAR sensor automotive market in Europe is expected to be the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period. The market is estimated to hold a majority share of the global LiDAR sensor automotive market, by value and volume. The European Union is also in favor of legalizing the use of LiDAR-based ADAS applications to increase vehicle safety. Autonomous vehicles are already being tested in several countries in the region, such as Germany and France. This is also expected to increase the adoption of LiDAR sensor-based ADAS applications in Europe, which will ultimately impact the market.
The autonomous vehicles segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the LiDAR sensor automotive market in 2025. Several major OEMs, like General Motors Company, Audi, Ford, and the Volvo Group, are developing and innovating fully autonomous driving technologies with the help of LiDAR technology.
The bumper and grill segment is estimated to hold the largest market size of the LiDAR sensor automotive market, by location, during the forecast period. Factors such as the need to provide a better field of view without affecting vehicle appearance have led to the embedding of LiDAR in bumpers and grills.
The solid state LiDAR type segment is estimated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The solid state LiDAR is smaller, lighter, and more cost effective than the mechanical/scanning LiDAR. The decreasing cost of components along with the increasing participation of major players across the automotive LiDAR industry has also helped reduce the overall cost of solid state LiDAR features.
The battery electric passenger vehicle segment of the global market, by vehicle type, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A majority of the OEMs are testing their autonomous vehicle technology in battery electric vehicles. The market share of the battery electric passenger vehicles segment is expected to increase in the near future due to these factors and the prediction by industry experts that most autonomous vehicles in the future will be electric vehicles.
The LiDAR sensor automotive market in Europe is expected to be the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period. The market is estimated to hold a majority share of the global LiDAR sensor automotive market, by value and volume. The European Union is also in favor of legalizing the use of LiDAR-based ADAS applications to increase vehicle safety. Autonomous vehicles are already being tested in several countries in the region, such as Germany and France. This is also expected to increase the adoption of LiDAR sensor-based ADAS applications in Europe, which will ultimately impact the market.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments