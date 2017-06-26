© Airbus / p.pigeyre / master films Electronics Production | June 26, 2017
Airbus cooperates with ONERA and DLR
Airbus has signed a partnership with two European Research facilities, ONERA (French Aerospace Research Center) and DLR (German Aerospace Center).
The cooperation will focus on the development of new common Computational Fluid Dynamics capabilities for flow prediction and will offer a common platform for the European Research Community and all Airbus divisions.
“We are extremely proud to enter into this partnership with ONERA and DLR. Bringing the world-class Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) know-how of both Research entities into a common next generation code will not only provide us with a technological edge on the industrial side, but it will also provide a great platform for the research community to push the boundaries of computational aerodynamics”, says Charles Champion, Executive Vice-President Engineering at Airbus Commercial Aircraft.
“At DLR we aim to advance the new trend of digitalisation in aviation, and hence address the challenges the European aircraft industry will face in the next decades. We welcome this opportunity of teaming-up with Airbus and ONERA to develop a common next generation code. DLR’s vast experience in designing Computational Fluid Dynamics software for air- and spacecraft applications will be an essential ingredient” highlights Rolf Henke, Executive Board Member for Aeronautics Research from DLR.
“This Partnership is the opportunity to strengthen the ONERA-DLR cooperation with Airbus. Relying on centers of expertise in CFD in France and Germany for an ambitious project; develop a state of the art simulation software able to cope with challenges in the 2020s while remaining open for external cooperation” said Thierry Michal, General Technical Director of ONERA.
image (left to right): Marc Fischer (SVP Flight Physics Airbus), Charles Champion (Executive Vice-President Engineering Airbus), Thierry Michal (ONERA General Technical Director) and Professor Rolf Henke (DLR Executive Board Member for Aeronautics Research).
