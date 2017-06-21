© alphaspirit dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 21, 2017
Ford invests in Kentucky facility
Ford is investing USD 900 million in Kentucky Truck Plant for plant upgrades to build the all-new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.
The USD 900 million investment secures 1'000 jobs for hourly workers at the Louisville plant. This is in addition to the USD 1.3 billion investment and 2'000 jobs created at that plant in late 2015 to build the all-new Ford Super Duty.
“Large SUVs are attracting a new generation around the world – and we’re finding new ways to deliver the capability, versatility and technology that customers around the world really want with our all-new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford executive vice president and president, Global Operations. “At the same time, we also have looked at how we can be more successful in the small car segment and deliver even more choices for customers in a way that makes business sense.”
Production begins in the second half of 2019, with models coming from the company’s existing Focus plants globally. Most new North American Focus models initially will come from China, with additional variants coming from Europe later.
No U.S. hourly employees will be out of a job tied to the new manufacturing plan for Focus. Production of the current North American Focus at the Michigan Assembly Plant continues through mid-2018. Following that, the plant will be converted to produce the Ranger midsize pickup truck in late 2018 and the Bronco midsize SUV in 2020.
The new North America Focus production plan saves USD 1 billion in investment costs versus the original plan – USD 500 million on top of the USD 500 million savings announced earlier this year by cancelling plans for an all-new manufacturing facility in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and moving Focus production to Ford’s Hermosillo, Mexico, plant – a press release states.
