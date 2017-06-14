© Prysmian Electronics Production | June 14, 2017
Prysmian invests in Romanian cable facility
Prysmian Group, specialising on the energy and telecom cable systems industries, has inaugurated its new optical cable plant in Slatina (Romania).
The new Slatina plant is part of a 3-year, EUR 250 million investment plan aimed at improving the Group’s production capacity and capabilities worldwide, to meet the growing demand for optical cables for the deployment of new high-speed telecommunications networks.
“As a worldwide leading player in the industry, we are strongly committed to supporting Governments and Telecom operators in developing new broadband networks by continuing to invest in optical fibre and cable capacity, as well as in new technologies and know-how,” said Philippe Vanhille, Senior Vice President Telecom Business at Prysmian Group. “The digital transformation goes through the development of new broadband and ultra-broadband fibre optic telecommunication networks and only the fibre can provide the necessary speed and reliability. These strategic infrastructures must be based on a high quality and designed to provide high performance over time so as to be ready for the services of the future like 5G, smart cities, smart transportation, smart homes,” continued Vanhille.
“Operational excellence is key to confirm competitiveness particularly in dynamic and complex markets like those of optical fibre and cables ones,” added Andrea Pirondini, COO Prysmian Group. “These investments involve existing optical fibre and cable facilities in Italy, France, the Netherlands, North and South America, together with new plants like those in Slatina, Romania, Presov, Slovak Republic, and Durango, Mexico,” concluded Pirondini.
Prysmian Group’s Telecom business reported sales of EUR 1,164 million in 2016, with adjusted EBITDA climbing to EUR 163 million, posting an increase of +22.0 percent on 2015 and an improvement in margin to 14.0 percent from 12.1 percent in 2015.
In the past weeks, the Group was awarded a USD 300 million optical cable supply agreement from Verizon Communications to support the company’s US network expansion around a next-generation fibre platform that will speed the deployment of 5G services.
“As a worldwide leading player in the industry, we are strongly committed to supporting Governments and Telecom operators in developing new broadband networks by continuing to invest in optical fibre and cable capacity, as well as in new technologies and know-how,” said Philippe Vanhille, Senior Vice President Telecom Business at Prysmian Group. “The digital transformation goes through the development of new broadband and ultra-broadband fibre optic telecommunication networks and only the fibre can provide the necessary speed and reliability. These strategic infrastructures must be based on a high quality and designed to provide high performance over time so as to be ready for the services of the future like 5G, smart cities, smart transportation, smart homes,” continued Vanhille.
“Operational excellence is key to confirm competitiveness particularly in dynamic and complex markets like those of optical fibre and cables ones,” added Andrea Pirondini, COO Prysmian Group. “These investments involve existing optical fibre and cable facilities in Italy, France, the Netherlands, North and South America, together with new plants like those in Slatina, Romania, Presov, Slovak Republic, and Durango, Mexico,” concluded Pirondini.
Prysmian Group’s Telecom business reported sales of EUR 1,164 million in 2016, with adjusted EBITDA climbing to EUR 163 million, posting an increase of +22.0 percent on 2015 and an improvement in margin to 14.0 percent from 12.1 percent in 2015.
In the past weeks, the Group was awarded a USD 300 million optical cable supply agreement from Verizon Communications to support the company’s US network expansion around a next-generation fibre platform that will speed the deployment of 5G services.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments