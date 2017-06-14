© dynetics

NASA awards SLS rocket contract to Dynetics & RUAG Space

The contract awarded by NASA Glenn Research Center refers to the build of the Universal Stage Adapter, with RUAG providing carbon-fiber composite structures.

RUAG partnered with Dynetics, Inc. based in Huntsville, Alabama, on the design and production of the Universal Stage Adapter for Space Launch System (SLS). The SLS is an advanced heavy-lift launch vehicle, designed to be flexible and evolvable for deep-space destinations.



As a teammate to the prime contract awardee Dynetics, RUAG Space will support work on the build of the Universal Stage Adapter, which will sit on top of the SLS core stage. RUAG will support Dynetics through its engineering team in Denver, Colorado and its newly opened manufacturing facility in Decatur, Alabama – providing carbon-fiber composite structures.



“We are excited to be part of the winning team on this major component of NASA’s Space Launch System – in what is one of the most prestigious projects in the United States, as well as globally”, says Peter Guggenbach, CEO of RUAG Space.



K. Bruce Morris, General Manager a.i. for RUAG’s Alabama and Colorado sites, adds: “The Decatur facility and its state-of-the-art manufacturing technology for composite structures will play a key role in this mandate. I am sure, RUAG’s strong US team – together with our partner Dynetics – will make this a great success”.



Dynetics plans to build, design and test the Universal Stage Adapter (length: 9.9 m; diameter: 8.4 m at its largest point) in their Huntsville facility, as well as in their new Decatur Aerospace Structures Complex, and in the RUAG Space USA large composite manufacturing facility. Following assembly and testing, the USA will be delivered to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL. The estimated overall value of the contract is USD 221 million, if all options are exercised. The launch of so-called “Block 1B”, which features the Adapter, is scheduled for launch in the 2020’s.