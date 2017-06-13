© orbit one

Orbit One expands in Poland

After years of strong growth in Poland, Orbit One is now expanding its production area through the acquisition of new buildings adjacent to the existing factory south of Gdansk.

"Since the start, we have grown continuously and invested in both infrastructure, skills and technology. In order to respond to the growing demand for our services, we now expand our factory area through the purchase of an adjacent building that will be our new logistics centre. The building has an area of 2'400 m2 and the conversion is expected to be completed in 2018. In addition, we can release existing warehouse space, now to be used for production. The plans also include further supplementing and expanding our production and office space", says Orbit One's managing director in Poland, Grzegorz Kohls.



The company has also made investments on the technology and skills side of things. Orbit One recently installed another Fuji SMD line in the facility and a new automated coating-line is in the works, Grzegorz Kohls explains in the press release.



“The purpose is for all of Orbit One's various locations to complement and work with each other. The same applies to our quality systems, for example, quality control and traceability are crucial for the highest quality, efficiency and delivery precision”, concludes Grzegorz Kohls.