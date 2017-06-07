© adam121 dreamstime.com

Exception EMS and a 20% order book increase

Exception EMS, a Fabrinet company, has seen a 20 per cent order book increase in the last 9 months since the acquisition by Fabrinet in September 2016.

To date the company has seen consistent growth across all industry sectors, with several new clients added to its roster in the last year primarily due to the emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things. Access to Fabrinet’s CEM facilities just outside of Bangkok, gives Exception EMS a fully integrated offering for both complex and high volume boards.



Recently the organisation restructured its management team, with Steven Healings promoted to Managing Director, taking responsibility of the UK manufacturing site. Noel Murphy to Group Financial Officer in the UK and Mark O’Connor to VP European Development at Fabrinet, responsible for the CEM business outside of the UK.



Mark O’Connor, commented, “We have a management team that has several decades of experience among them, and combined with the facilities and specialist teams we now have access to as part of Fabrinet, our business is growing exponentially. We are excited by the opportunities open to us in the coming months. We continue to support our clients by being ahead of the curve in terms of our technology, and that focus is helping us achieve great success.”