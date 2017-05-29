© BMZ (only illustration purposes)

BMZ cooperates with Akku Mäser

German BMZ Group has started manufacturing lithium-ion battery systems in Austria and Switzerland and is now cooperating with Akku Mäser.

The BMZ Group has concluded a cooperation agreement with Akku Mäser GmbH to collaborate in assembling lithium-ion battery systems. “In the future, BMZ will manufacture prototypes and series products in cooperation with Akku Mäser. Synergy effects are in the foreground in this project,” explains Sven Bauer, CEO & Founder of the BMZ Group.



“We intend to expand the lithium manufacturing area market in Austria and Switzerland, and will be the number 1 contact for these two markets,” says Christopher Schöpf, CEO of Akku Mäser GmbH.