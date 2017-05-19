© Infineon Electronics Production | May 19, 2017
Infineon brings 'Productive4.0' research project to Dresden
'Productive4.0', the largest European research initiative to date in the field of Industry 4.0, was launched at Infineon Technologies in Dresden.
Coordinated by Infineon Technologies AG, more than 100 partners from 19 European countries will work on digitizing and networking industry. Involved in the project are partners such as BMW, Bosch, Philips, Thales, NXP, STM, SAP, ABB, Volvo and Ericsson, and leading institutes such as the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, the Fraunhofer Gesellschaft and the TU Dresden. At the kick-off event, representatives from politics, business and research discussed the importance of research programs for connected production.
“Real-time connected value chains will dramatically increase agility in development and production. They will thus help shorten time to market,” said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. “Microelectronics is a key enabler for further digitization of the manufacturing industry and for an optimized and integrated supply chain management. With its high level of automation, our industry can serve as a blueprint showing how to secure important parts of the value chain and qualified jobs in Europe. We now want to share our know-how with other industrial sectors.”
Europe and, in particular, Germany have special strengths in the field of microelectronics in automotive, energy, safety and industrial electronics. Productive4.0 is part of ECSEL, the European funding program for microelectronics. Its aim is to strengthen expertise in microelectronics with a view to broad digitization. Thirty partners from Germany and a further 79 participants will work together for three years. The project has a volume of 106 million euros. The EU and the participating Member States are funding the project as part of ECSEL with around 51 million euros. The Free State of Saxony and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) will jointly contribute 9.6 million euros to the project.
The aim is to create a user platform across value chains and industries, that especially promotes the digital networking of manufacturing companies, production machines and products. The participating partners will examine methods, concepts and technologies for service-oriented architecture as well as for components and infrastructure in the Internet of Things. Other aspects are standardization and process virtualization, in other words, simulating manufacturing processes to optimize real workflows. The platform can be used in the three interlocked process pillars for managing the supply chains, the product life cycle and digital production. The Productive4.0 project will run until 30 April 2020.
Dr. Max Lemke, representing the European Commission, summed up the project from a European viewpoint: “‘Productive4.0’is one of the first Lighthouse projects funded under the ECSEL Joint Undertaking (Electronic Components and Systems for European Leadership). The platform approach and the collaboration across value chains and sectors, which is strongly promoted in the Digitising European Industry strategy of the European Commission, promises sustainable impact on the collaboration between and across companies in production and beyond. The ‘Productive4.0’ financing approach of co-funding the strategic concept from regional, Member States, and European sources can be considered as an example for Europe.”
“Real-time connected value chains will dramatically increase agility in development and production. They will thus help shorten time to market,” said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. “Microelectronics is a key enabler for further digitization of the manufacturing industry and for an optimized and integrated supply chain management. With its high level of automation, our industry can serve as a blueprint showing how to secure important parts of the value chain and qualified jobs in Europe. We now want to share our know-how with other industrial sectors.”
Europe and, in particular, Germany have special strengths in the field of microelectronics in automotive, energy, safety and industrial electronics. Productive4.0 is part of ECSEL, the European funding program for microelectronics. Its aim is to strengthen expertise in microelectronics with a view to broad digitization. Thirty partners from Germany and a further 79 participants will work together for three years. The project has a volume of 106 million euros. The EU and the participating Member States are funding the project as part of ECSEL with around 51 million euros. The Free State of Saxony and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) will jointly contribute 9.6 million euros to the project.
The aim is to create a user platform across value chains and industries, that especially promotes the digital networking of manufacturing companies, production machines and products. The participating partners will examine methods, concepts and technologies for service-oriented architecture as well as for components and infrastructure in the Internet of Things. Other aspects are standardization and process virtualization, in other words, simulating manufacturing processes to optimize real workflows. The platform can be used in the three interlocked process pillars for managing the supply chains, the product life cycle and digital production. The Productive4.0 project will run until 30 April 2020.
Dr. Max Lemke, representing the European Commission, summed up the project from a European viewpoint: “‘Productive4.0’is one of the first Lighthouse projects funded under the ECSEL Joint Undertaking (Electronic Components and Systems for European Leadership). The platform approach and the collaboration across value chains and sectors, which is strongly promoted in the Digitising European Industry strategy of the European Commission, promises sustainable impact on the collaboration between and across companies in production and beyond. The ‘Productive4.0’ financing approach of co-funding the strategic concept from regional, Member States, and European sources can be considered as an example for Europe.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments