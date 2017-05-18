1Q Global LCD TV shipments to grop by 31% QoQ

Shipments of LCD TV sets for the first quarter of 2017 came to 44.05 million units, a decrease of 31 percent from the prior quarter and a year-on-year decline of 8.4 percent.

Samsung remained leader in the brand ranking while LGE posted the smallest shipment decline

Most Chinese TV brands posted declines of more than 30% because of weakening domestic demand

Internet brands have seen their shipments retreat, whereas Sharp’s shipments have expanded owing to the brand’s “Sky Tiger Plan”