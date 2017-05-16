© pichetw dreamstime.com Analysis | May 16, 2017
Broadcom dethroned Qualcomm as Top IC design house
Nearly all companies listed on TrendForce’s revenue ranking of the global top 10 fabless IC design houses for the first quarter posted year-on-year growth.
Novatek was the sole exception and saw a slight dip in its revenue compared with the same period a year ago. For IC companies, the growing sources of end-market demand for this year come from networking equipment, data centers, servers and automotive electronics.
Broadcom Limited, which is a major supplier of products related to network infrastructure and wireless communication, dethroned Qualcomm as the revenue leader for the first quarter of 2017. NVIDIA exhibited impressive growth recently and took third place by displacing MediaTek, which occupied that spot for quite a long period.
TrendForce analyst CY Yao pointed out Broadcom Limited, which was the resulting entity of Avago’s acquisition of Broadcom Corporation, has remained a dominant beneficiary of the worldwide market for network infrastructure. The company’s revenue already surpassed Qualcomm’s by the fourth quarter of 2016. Yao added that Qualcomm has been fending off competition from HiSilicon and Spreadtrum as well as contending with the stalling growth of the smartphone market. “As a subsidiary of the world’s third-largest smartphone brand Huawei, HiSilicon is now supplying mobile SoCs used in the majority of its parent company’s products,” said Yao. “Also, Qualcomm’s chip business in the short term will have difficulty to return to making around USD 4 billion a quarter on average.”
Major Fabless IC Design Houses (revenues 1Q/2016 and 1Q/2017; in USD million)
* NVIDIA's revenue excludes revenues from OEM businesses and IP licensing
** Exchange rate between USD and NTD for this table is 1:31
*** Qualcomm's revenue includes revenue from Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT) and excludes all other sources such as Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL)
NVIDIA posted the largest revenue increase among the top ten design houses in the first quarter with a year-on-year growth rate reaching 60.3 percent. In addition to data centers and gaming products as its main revenue sources, NVIDIA has also made gains in the automotive electronics market. MediaTek, which was overtaken by NVIDIA and dropped to fourth place, faces the same problems as Qualcomm but is experiencing more severe impacts. MediaTek’s revenue result for this first quarter was slightly positive.
On the other hand, the company has encountered a major setback with the sales of its Helio X30. Though designed for flagship smartphones, X30 has not been well received among major brand vendors. The lack of interest in X30 could continue to adversely affect MediaTek’s revenue going into the second quarter. Yao believes that if MediaTek is unable to make a turnaround soon, the company’s chance of returning to the third place of the ranking is going to be slim.
On the whole, most design houses in the ranking have been maintaining a healthy level of revenue growth. Demand pertaining to networking equipment, data centers and servers are significant revenue drivers for major chip companies such as Broadcom Limited, NVIDIA and Xilinx. Going forward, the majority of the companies in the top 10 ranking are expected to record revenue growth for this second quarter. In the smartphone chip market, Qualcomm’s lead over MediaTek could widen as shipments of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 expands.
-----
More information can be found at Trendforce.
Broadcom Limited, which is a major supplier of products related to network infrastructure and wireless communication, dethroned Qualcomm as the revenue leader for the first quarter of 2017. NVIDIA exhibited impressive growth recently and took third place by displacing MediaTek, which occupied that spot for quite a long period.
TrendForce analyst CY Yao pointed out Broadcom Limited, which was the resulting entity of Avago’s acquisition of Broadcom Corporation, has remained a dominant beneficiary of the worldwide market for network infrastructure. The company’s revenue already surpassed Qualcomm’s by the fourth quarter of 2016. Yao added that Qualcomm has been fending off competition from HiSilicon and Spreadtrum as well as contending with the stalling growth of the smartphone market. “As a subsidiary of the world’s third-largest smartphone brand Huawei, HiSilicon is now supplying mobile SoCs used in the majority of its parent company’s products,” said Yao. “Also, Qualcomm’s chip business in the short term will have difficulty to return to making around USD 4 billion a quarter on average.”
Major Fabless IC Design Houses (revenues 1Q/2016 and 1Q/2017; in USD million)
|Ranking
|Company
|1Q/17
|1Q/16
|YoY in %
|1
|Broadcom
|4116
|2969
|38.7
|2
|Qualcomm
|3676
|3337
|10.2
|3
|NVIDIA
|1853
|1156
|60.3
|4
|MediaTek
|1809
|1803
|0.3
|5
|AMD
|984
|832
|18.3
|6
|Xilinx
|609
|571
|6.7
|7
|Marvell
|570
|566
|0.8
|8
|Novatek
|352
|354
|-0.5
|9
|Realtek
|322
|290
|11.1
|10
|Dialog
|271
|241.4
|12.3
* NVIDIA's revenue excludes revenues from OEM businesses and IP licensing
** Exchange rate between USD and NTD for this table is 1:31
*** Qualcomm's revenue includes revenue from Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT) and excludes all other sources such as Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL)
NVIDIA posted the largest revenue increase among the top ten design houses in the first quarter with a year-on-year growth rate reaching 60.3 percent. In addition to data centers and gaming products as its main revenue sources, NVIDIA has also made gains in the automotive electronics market. MediaTek, which was overtaken by NVIDIA and dropped to fourth place, faces the same problems as Qualcomm but is experiencing more severe impacts. MediaTek’s revenue result for this first quarter was slightly positive.
On the other hand, the company has encountered a major setback with the sales of its Helio X30. Though designed for flagship smartphones, X30 has not been well received among major brand vendors. The lack of interest in X30 could continue to adversely affect MediaTek’s revenue going into the second quarter. Yao believes that if MediaTek is unable to make a turnaround soon, the company’s chance of returning to the third place of the ranking is going to be slim.
On the whole, most design houses in the ranking have been maintaining a healthy level of revenue growth. Demand pertaining to networking equipment, data centers and servers are significant revenue drivers for major chip companies such as Broadcom Limited, NVIDIA and Xilinx. Going forward, the majority of the companies in the top 10 ranking are expected to record revenue growth for this second quarter. In the smartphone chip market, Qualcomm’s lead over MediaTek could widen as shipments of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 expands.
-----
More information can be found at Trendforce.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments