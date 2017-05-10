© season group

Outsource Electronics Ltd becomes Season Electronics Ltd

In future, Outsource Electronics Limited, the UK manufacturing arm of Season Group, will operate on the market as Season Electronics Limited.

The Havant manufacturing site first started working with Season in 2011 and was acquired by the Group in 2013. The Outsource branding was initially kept, but "by adopting the Season name at this point in time, and becoming 'Season Electronics Limited', we are able to clearly demonstrate our integration into the Group and ensure that customers looking for the UK arm of the global Group can more easily find us", said Chris Coldbreath, Managing Director of UK Operations.



Carl Hung, President and CEO of Season Group added: "We have been delighted at the way that the UK operation has developed since we acquired the business. Changing the name helps to show our commitment to the team in the UK and emphasizes that the UK site is an integral part of our global offering to customers – whether they be UK-based customers looking for UK manufacturing support or those customers outside of UK that are looking for local EMS support in the UK for manufacturing, logistics or after-market services".