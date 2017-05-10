© ihs markit (illustration purpose only) Analysis | May 10, 2017
Average memory content for smartphones to grow 33.4% annually
The sharp upswing in prices of mobile DRAM products is expected to hold back the growth of average per device memory content for smartphones this year, says the market intelligence firm TrendForce.
Furthermore, TrendForce has lowered the estimated average memory content of smartphones for 2017, from 3.7GB to 3.2GB. The revised average memory content figure represents an increase of 33.4 percent compared with the 2016 figure.
TrendForce smartphone analyst Avril Wu stated that smartphones’ average memory content was around 2.4GB in 2016, and its growth for this year was initially expected to be significantly larger due to LPDDR4 becoming the market mainstream. However, the continuing rise in prices of mobile DRAM products is increasing the cost pressure on smartphone makers and constraining their efforts to raise memory specifications for their products.
Wu noted that smartphone brands, especially vendors of Android phones, have increased the memory content of their products in the recent period because of performance necessity and consumer preference. “Android phones tend to become sluggish after a period of usage because of performance issues associated with the open source nature of the operating system,” said Wu. “The problems are dealt with during the product design as smartphone makers expand the built-in memory to improve computing speed and ensure satisfactory user experience.”
“Hardware specifications also have a strong influence over purchase decisions, particularly for the Chinese consumers,” Wu added. “Besides the power of the application processor, the amount of built-in memory is an important indicator of value for buyers as well. Thus, we have seen that the growth of the average memory content for smartphones has been much higher than tablets and other computing devices. Several high-end smartphones are now featuring 4GB or even 6GB of mobile DRAM, which are comparable to the specifications of some mainstream notebooks.”
However, intensifying competition and spiking prices of mobile DRAM products is going to slow down the pace of the memory content growth for smartphones this year. There are currently more than 30 brands in the global smartphone market. Very few among them such as Samsung and Apple have the economies of scale and the ability to record huge profits. For smaller brands, they have to post annual shipments above the 40-million or 50-million unit marks in order to turn a profit. The recent price increases in the mobile DRAM market have further added to the cost burdens of smartphone makers, thereby slowing the growth of the average memory content per device.
Memory for next iPhone devices to cap at 3GB; consumers might have to wait until 2018 for a 4GB iPhone
Rising memory prices is expected to have an impact on Apple’s cost structure for iPhone, even though the company normally has been able to maintain annual iPhone shipments of over 200 million units. Wu pointed that the tight supply situation in the mobile DRAM market will last through this entire year, so Apple is going to make difficult decisions to control costs while managing its supply chain. Of the three new iPhone devices that will be released this year, the model with 5.8-inch AMOLED display and the model with 5.5-inch LCD will have 3GB of memory. The 4.7-inch LCD model by contrast will carry 2GB. The average memory content of iPhone devices will increase this year, though the growth is driven by the increased shipments of 3GB models. Apple will probably not raise iPhone’s memory to 4GB until next year.
Wu added: “Since mobile devices became a major application segment for DRAM market, shipments and average memory content of smartphones have been closely connected with the relationship between the overall supply and demand. Hence, the current wave of price surge will test smartphone makers’ ability to effectively manage their supply chains. At the same time, the smaller brands will bear heavier cost pressure.”
-----
More information can be found at Trendforce.
TrendForce smartphone analyst Avril Wu stated that smartphones’ average memory content was around 2.4GB in 2016, and its growth for this year was initially expected to be significantly larger due to LPDDR4 becoming the market mainstream. However, the continuing rise in prices of mobile DRAM products is increasing the cost pressure on smartphone makers and constraining their efforts to raise memory specifications for their products.
Wu noted that smartphone brands, especially vendors of Android phones, have increased the memory content of their products in the recent period because of performance necessity and consumer preference. “Android phones tend to become sluggish after a period of usage because of performance issues associated with the open source nature of the operating system,” said Wu. “The problems are dealt with during the product design as smartphone makers expand the built-in memory to improve computing speed and ensure satisfactory user experience.”
“Hardware specifications also have a strong influence over purchase decisions, particularly for the Chinese consumers,” Wu added. “Besides the power of the application processor, the amount of built-in memory is an important indicator of value for buyers as well. Thus, we have seen that the growth of the average memory content for smartphones has been much higher than tablets and other computing devices. Several high-end smartphones are now featuring 4GB or even 6GB of mobile DRAM, which are comparable to the specifications of some mainstream notebooks.”
However, intensifying competition and spiking prices of mobile DRAM products is going to slow down the pace of the memory content growth for smartphones this year. There are currently more than 30 brands in the global smartphone market. Very few among them such as Samsung and Apple have the economies of scale and the ability to record huge profits. For smaller brands, they have to post annual shipments above the 40-million or 50-million unit marks in order to turn a profit. The recent price increases in the mobile DRAM market have further added to the cost burdens of smartphone makers, thereby slowing the growth of the average memory content per device.
Memory for next iPhone devices to cap at 3GB; consumers might have to wait until 2018 for a 4GB iPhone
Rising memory prices is expected to have an impact on Apple’s cost structure for iPhone, even though the company normally has been able to maintain annual iPhone shipments of over 200 million units. Wu pointed that the tight supply situation in the mobile DRAM market will last through this entire year, so Apple is going to make difficult decisions to control costs while managing its supply chain. Of the three new iPhone devices that will be released this year, the model with 5.8-inch AMOLED display and the model with 5.5-inch LCD will have 3GB of memory. The 4.7-inch LCD model by contrast will carry 2GB. The average memory content of iPhone devices will increase this year, though the growth is driven by the increased shipments of 3GB models. Apple will probably not raise iPhone’s memory to 4GB until next year.
Wu added: “Since mobile devices became a major application segment for DRAM market, shipments and average memory content of smartphones have been closely connected with the relationship between the overall supply and demand. Hence, the current wave of price surge will test smartphone makers’ ability to effectively manage their supply chains. At the same time, the smaller brands will bear heavier cost pressure.”
-----
More information can be found at Trendforce.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments