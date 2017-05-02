© Tektronix

C.N. Rood becomes Tektronix distribution partner in Sweden

Tektronix, a provider of measurement solutions, will from the first of June 2017 have a new distribution partner in Sweden as C.N. Rood takes over the responsibilities from Nortelco Electronics.

"We are pleased to have both Nortelco Electronics and C.N. Rood in our distribution network,” said Enrico Zanoio, Tektronix Sales Manager for Nordics region. “Both companies have the highest reputation in terms of customer, market and product knowledge, and this new arrangement will allow them to offer dedicated local support and technical expertise, which will assist our customers in making the right purchasing decisions to help solve their measurement challenges."



“We focus on partnering with companies providing technology leadership and have worked closely with Tektronix in the Benelux market for many years. We are delighted to extend that successful partnership into Sweden, and are working closely with Nortelco Electronics to ensure we continue to provide the best products, solutions and support available to our customers,” said Ivo Kauffmann, C.N. Rood CEO.