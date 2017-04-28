© Norbit Electronics Production | April 28, 2017
Norbit expands to Sweden – opens sales office
Norwegian Norbit Group is making strides into the Swedish market. At the beginning of 2017, Norbit Sweden AB was established with an office in Gothenburg.
Norbit has supplied Swedish industry giants such as ABB, Ericsson and Saab for a number of years – and the newly established Swedish Norbit company will primarily deliver electronic manufacturing services – which is also the reason behind the establishment.
“Norbit has had the pleasure of supplying Swedish industry for a number of years. We are proud to have some of Sweden’s biggest companies amongst our clients. Sweden is already an important market for us, and we now wish to get even closer to both new and existing customers,” explains Sam Amiri, who has been appointed to head up Norbit’s Swedish operation.
Norbit EMS operates in a market in which a big part of the production takes place in low-cost countries – and Norway and Sweden are not really known for their low production costs. However, according to Amiri, Norbit is still highly competitive.
“Our focus on automation and robotisation has been welcomed by our Swedish customers. As a tier 2 supplier to both the lorry and passenger car markets, we are pleased to be exporting electronics even to low-cost countries such as China and Thailand. This shows that we are competitive.”
Norbit Sweden AB is part of the Norbit Group, which supplies ITS (Intelligent Traffic Systems), Subsea, ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) and EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) with production in Norway.
“We are a bit different to other, straightforward EMS suppliers. We have noted how many of our clients appreciate that we are highly capable when it comes to both technology and product development. Our EMS customers benefit from our wide range of services,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, chairman and Group CEO of Norbit.
