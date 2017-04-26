© bombardier

Bombardier JV to deliver 40 high speed train cars

Chinese JV Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation (BST), has been awarded another contract from China Railway Corp. (CRC) to supply 40 CRH1A-A new generation high speed train cars to the Nanning Railway Bureau.

This new contract for five 8-car trainsets is valued at approximately CNY 543 million (EUR 73 million) and follows a separate contract for 144 high speed carsannounced by the JV in early March. Bombardier owns 50 percent of the shares in BST, and the JV is controlled by BT’s partner CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. This latest contract is the fourteenth high speed train order that BST has been awarded since 2004.



Jianwei Zhang, President of Bombardier China, said, “Our cutting edge rail technology is one of the driving forces behind the rapid development of China’s advanced high speed train network. We have already provided over 3,000 high speed train cars to the Chinese market and this latest contract is further proof of our ability to consistently leverage our expertise and experience to contribute to the development of local and national economies in regions like Guangxi.”



The trainsets are manufactured at Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation production facilities in Qingdao, China and feature the Bombardier Mitrac propulsion and control system, supplied by a separate Bombardier Chinese joint venture, Bombardier CPC Propulsion System Co., Ltd. (BCP).