© Saab

Saab gets order from Polish Navy

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Naval Port Gdynia, Poland, for the maintenance and logistic support of the Polish Navy’s RBS15 Mk3 surface-to-surface missile system with deliveries taking place 2017-2018.

“The RBS15 Mk3 is a world leading surface-to-surface missile system providing excellent performance in all weathers. It is a vital part of the ship-borne Polish Navy offensive capability and we are happy to assist the Naval Port Gdynia in their professional work ensuring the readiness and availability of this versatile and powerful missile system”, says Michael Höglund, head of marketing and sales at business unit Missile Systems within Saab business area Dynamics.



Included in the contract is scheduled maintenance of the missile system and additional ILS in the form of training and additional tool sets.



The missile is jointly produced and marketed by Saab, Sweden and Diehl Defence, Germany.