© designersart dreamstime.com Analysis | April 21, 2017
Automotive is fueling semiconductor process equipment growth
Electronics Industry business cycle began moving into expansion in 1Q'16 with automotive electronic component demand fueling semiconductor process equipment growth, says Custer Consulting Group.
Global Purchasing Manager Index started moving into expansion (Chart 1) in the beginning of 2016 and has hit the its highest level since 2013.
As the Business Cycle (Chart 2) moves into positive territory, raw materials and capital equipment markets are slower to record growth due to the time needed to determine, authorize and fulfill orders. This hypothetical graph shows how the supply chain layers out of sync which can result in more prudent capacity management for components, materials and capital equipment suppliers.
Looking back at the end of 2015 (Chart 3), growth in the global electronic supply chain had contracted annually with only marginal growth in the medical and internet industries which benefitted large EMS providers.
Signs of life began in the automotive and medical industries in 1Q’16 (Chart 4) with automotive revenue growth expanding 9% y/y based on U.S. dollar equivalent at a fluctuating exchange.
Passive component suppliers and distributors and process equipment suppliers sales started to benefit from growth in the medical and automotive markets in 2Q’16 (Chart 5).
Semiconductor process equipment capacity expansion was strong in the third and fourth quarters in 2016 (Chart 6 & 7) as expansion intensified into the communication sector and electronic content demand increased as autonomous driving testing increased the need for a more proficient smart grid infrastructure which includes a more robust communication network, a massive expansion of sensors (and energy sources) and greater processing power.
Global Purchasing Managers’ Indices (which are a leading indicator for electronics equipment by two to six months) (Chart 8) with all major production regions in growth territory (Chart 9).
Europe’s Purchasing Managers’ index (Chart 10) has reached its highest point in six years according to Markit Economics and indices growth is being led by Sweden, Germany and The Czech Republic.
U.S. electronic equipment orders and shipments (Chart 11) are also in positive territory.
Global semiconductor growth (Chart 12) is expanding North America, Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific.
Jonathan Custer-Topai is Vice-President of © Custer Consulting Group, which provides market research, business analyses and forecasts on a variety of subjects within the electronics indsutry.
As the Business Cycle (Chart 2) moves into positive territory, raw materials and capital equipment markets are slower to record growth due to the time needed to determine, authorize and fulfill orders. This hypothetical graph shows how the supply chain layers out of sync which can result in more prudent capacity management for components, materials and capital equipment suppliers.
Looking back at the end of 2015 (Chart 3), growth in the global electronic supply chain had contracted annually with only marginal growth in the medical and internet industries which benefitted large EMS providers.
Signs of life began in the automotive and medical industries in 1Q’16 (Chart 4) with automotive revenue growth expanding 9% y/y based on U.S. dollar equivalent at a fluctuating exchange.
Passive component suppliers and distributors and process equipment suppliers sales started to benefit from growth in the medical and automotive markets in 2Q’16 (Chart 5).
Semiconductor process equipment capacity expansion was strong in the third and fourth quarters in 2016 (Chart 6 & 7) as expansion intensified into the communication sector and electronic content demand increased as autonomous driving testing increased the need for a more proficient smart grid infrastructure which includes a more robust communication network, a massive expansion of sensors (and energy sources) and greater processing power.
Global Purchasing Managers’ Indices (which are a leading indicator for electronics equipment by two to six months) (Chart 8) with all major production regions in growth territory (Chart 9).
Europe’s Purchasing Managers’ index (Chart 10) has reached its highest point in six years according to Markit Economics and indices growth is being led by Sweden, Germany and The Czech Republic.
U.S. electronic equipment orders and shipments (Chart 11) are also in positive territory.
Global semiconductor growth (Chart 12) is expanding North America, Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific.
Jonathan Custer-Topai is Vice-President of © Custer Consulting Group, which provides market research, business analyses and forecasts on a variety of subjects within the electronics indsutry.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments