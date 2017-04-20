© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 20, 2017
Hyundai Mobis starts local production in Europe
Hyundai Mobis opens a new, 54,000m2 large, production facility in Mošnov (Czech Republic). The factory has an annual capacity of 750'000 head lamps and tail lamps respectively.
Hyundai Mobis plans to make this plant a production base for main auto components for the European market. The automotive supplier invested approximately KRW 140 billion (EUR 114 million) towards opening the new lamp plant of 54'000m2 on a site of 190'000m2 in Mošnov, near Ostrava (Czech Republic).
The company expects that by supplying lamps from this plant to Hyundai Czech plant and Kia Slovakia plant, both within a 2-hour drive distance. Before the opening of the plant, it took more than a month to transport lamps produced from Gimcheon plant in South Korea by shipping them from Busan to the port of Koper (Slovenia).
"To produce auto components that meet ever-changing local environments and regulations in a rapid manner, it is essential to have local production bases for core auto components," said Jeon Yong-duk, executive vice president of auto component division of Hyundai Mobis. "We will make our Czech plant as a production base specializing in core auto components for Europe and through aggressive sales operation based on this base, we will solidify our position in Europe."
The company expects that by supplying lamps from this plant to Hyundai Czech plant and Kia Slovakia plant, both within a 2-hour drive distance. Before the opening of the plant, it took more than a month to transport lamps produced from Gimcheon plant in South Korea by shipping them from Busan to the port of Koper (Slovenia).
"To produce auto components that meet ever-changing local environments and regulations in a rapid manner, it is essential to have local production bases for core auto components," said Jeon Yong-duk, executive vice president of auto component division of Hyundai Mobis. "We will make our Czech plant as a production base specializing in core auto components for Europe and through aggressive sales operation based on this base, we will solidify our position in Europe."
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments