© Prysmian Group (illustration purposes only) Electronics Production | April 19, 2017
Tratos gives optical fibre contract to Prysmian
Prysmian Group have signed a contract for the annual supply of Prysmian’s standard and special optical fibre to Tratos.
The fibre will be manufactured at Prysmian’s FOS — Fibre Ottiche Sud plant in Battipaglia. Tratos will use the fibre in its cables for the development of ultra-broadband and FTTH networks in Italy and abroad.
The volumes to be supplied are expected to increase in the coming years, driven by greater needs generated by the Italian government’s plans to develop an ultra-broadband network.The growth prospects for the broadband network in Italy are very positive, thanks to investments in FTTH and next-generation technologies (5G) by both the companies operating in this industry and the Ministry of Economic Development. In addition, the European Commission’s Digital Agenda 2025 sets the goal for 2025 of connections of at least one Gigabit per second for all schools, libraries, research centres and public administration offices, uninterrupted 5G coverage in all urban areas and for all European households, and connections that offer download speeds of at least 100 Mbps in rural and urban areas, which can be upgraded to Gigabit speeds. Consequently, in the long term fibre optic networks appear to be the only possible technological solution to achieve these ambitious targets.
“This contract represents an important collaboration between the two major Italian firms producing passive telecommunications components,” explained Carlo Scarlata, Chief Commercial Officer at Prysmian Cavi e Sistemi Italia.“This is a way for Italy to show that it can act independently in building the infrastructure needed to achieve the European goals.”
Albano Bragagni, Chairman of Tratos, continued:“The agreement between our company and Prysmian Group is founded on a strong desire for an ongoing, long-term partnership, supported by the experience and mutual esteem built in the two companies’ more than 30-year relationship, with the aim of making a shared contribution to Italy’s digital development and growth.”
The volumes to be supplied are expected to increase in the coming years, driven by greater needs generated by the Italian government’s plans to develop an ultra-broadband network.The growth prospects for the broadband network in Italy are very positive, thanks to investments in FTTH and next-generation technologies (5G) by both the companies operating in this industry and the Ministry of Economic Development. In addition, the European Commission’s Digital Agenda 2025 sets the goal for 2025 of connections of at least one Gigabit per second for all schools, libraries, research centres and public administration offices, uninterrupted 5G coverage in all urban areas and for all European households, and connections that offer download speeds of at least 100 Mbps in rural and urban areas, which can be upgraded to Gigabit speeds. Consequently, in the long term fibre optic networks appear to be the only possible technological solution to achieve these ambitious targets.
“This contract represents an important collaboration between the two major Italian firms producing passive telecommunications components,” explained Carlo Scarlata, Chief Commercial Officer at Prysmian Cavi e Sistemi Italia.“This is a way for Italy to show that it can act independently in building the infrastructure needed to achieve the European goals.”
Albano Bragagni, Chairman of Tratos, continued:“The agreement between our company and Prysmian Group is founded on a strong desire for an ongoing, long-term partnership, supported by the experience and mutual esteem built in the two companies’ more than 30-year relationship, with the aim of making a shared contribution to Italy’s digital development and growth.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments