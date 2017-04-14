© Schweizer

Strategic Partner WUS increases stake into Schweizer

Following three years successful strategic partnership and co-operation in the High Frequency (HF) segment, WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. has now increased its share in Schweizer Electronic AG (Schramberg/ Germany).

WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. acquired 15.24 percent and now holds 19.74 percent of Schweizer’s shares. WUS Printed Circuit Co., Ltd, Taiwan acquired 10.16 percent. The equity stake was purchased from the share pool of the Gerhard Schweizer family line. Closing of these transactions is subject to the conditions precedent of antitrust approval.



“Our partnership and cooperation with Schweizer bear a win-win solution for both companies as well as for our customers in order to face our common challenges. Therefore we decided to buy the additonal equity stake allowing us to further participate in Schweizer’s business results and to share risks as well as positive outcomes with our partner,” says Chris Wu, President of WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. "We believe in the coming decade, autopiloting and electrification of automobile will be among the key technologies that revolutionise people's way of living. In the past three years, through technology transfer and cooperation in HF PCBs for ADAS radar, both companies have built a solid foundation of mutual trust, understanding and respect. We are honoured to be invited to participate in this additional equity stake of 15.24 percent share transfer opportunities, and look forward to deeper cooperation to make these technologies available to more people in a much shorter time than we all expected."



Nicolas Schweizer, Chief Technology Officer of Schweizer Electronic AG, comments: “Only 3 years ago, in April 2014, Schweizer and WUS agreed on their exclusive, long-term strategic partnership which allows us and our customers access to further HF production capacities in Asia. This was followed by WUS’ first investment into Schweizer just 4 months later. Now, we are very pleased about this further capital transaction since it enhances WUS’ strong interest in exploiting the business opportunities on the global automo- tive market together with Schweizer. As leading manufacturer of sensor and power PCB solutions especially requested for tomorrow’s autonomous cars and for e-mobility, we believe in the strong synergies resulting from the cooperation between our companies”.