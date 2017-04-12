© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | April 12, 2017
Demand from AMOLED and TDDI markets push up NOR Flash prices
The prices of NOR Flash will go up sequentially by at least 5 percent on average for every quarter in 2017 as its market benefits from the abundant releases of smartphones featuring AMOLED display during the year, TrendForce reports.
Besides the general adoption of AMOLED in the smartphone market, the expansion in the production of ICs for Touch with Display Driver Integration (TDDI) is driving the need for NOR Flash as well. From the supply side, major manufacturers such as Micron and GigaDevice have reduced their NOR Flash production. Tight supply and rising demand therefore will keep prices of NOR Flash on an uptrend to the end of this year.
Looking at the NOR Flash industry, Micron and Cypress Semiconductor are providers of high-end and high-density products belonging to the 64/128Mb bracket. Winbond and Macronix target the mid-range market segment that include products having densities of 16, 32 and 64Mb. GigaDevice is the supplier of low-end NOR Flash devices with densities of 1~2Mb and 512kb. The 2016 ranking of market share in revenue put Cypress on top with 25 percent, Macronix at second place with 24% and Micron at third place with 18 percent.
China-based GigaDevice in the past had received government subsidies for wafers and was thus able to dump NOR Flash products on the market. However, wafer suppliers for strategic reason can no longer participate in the subsidy scheme. Consequently, GigaDevice’s NOR Flash capacity has contracted due to having a lower wafer inventory than before.
Major international suppliers Micron and Cypress have also scaled back their NOR Flash production. Cypress is reducing NOR Flash in its product mix to focus more on supplying ICs for automotive and industrial applications. Micron will also affect the entire NOR Flash market as the company plans to sell one of its 8-inch wafer fabs.
On the demand front, NOR Flash market is going to witness a large wave of demand resulted from the increasing use of AMOLED panels by smartphone makers. TrendForce points out that demand for AMOLED smartphone panels has risen for two consecutive years. Annual shipments of AMOLED smartphone panels surpassed 300 million units for the first time in 2016 and may reach 500 million units this year owing to the release of the next iPhone.
The complexity of AMOLED panel production often results in mura defects that are located differently on products of the same batch run. To ensure consistency in product quality, manufacturers have set up automated inspection and repair processes. Codes that compensate the possible defect for each panel are stored in a separate, implanted NOR Flash chip because currently there is no economical way to integrate de-mura function into the AMOLED driver IC. In sum, NOR Flash for now is an important part of the AMOLED panel production. Booming demand for AMOLED smartphone panels will contribute to a leap NOR Flash demand as well.
NOR Flash is also needed in TDDI solutions to store the firmware that has become too big for the integrated driver ICs. After a period of development, more TDDI-related IC products have arrived on the market since the second half of 2016. TrendForce therefore expects shipments of LCD-based In-Cell touch panels with TDDI to grow rapidly this year. TrendForce furthermore estimates that the penetration of TDDI solutions in the smartphone display market to reach 10 percent this year, up from 5 percent last year. Likewise, the increasing deployment of TDDI will greatly boost NOR Flash demand.
-----
Read more at Trendforce.
Looking at the NOR Flash industry, Micron and Cypress Semiconductor are providers of high-end and high-density products belonging to the 64/128Mb bracket. Winbond and Macronix target the mid-range market segment that include products having densities of 16, 32 and 64Mb. GigaDevice is the supplier of low-end NOR Flash devices with densities of 1~2Mb and 512kb. The 2016 ranking of market share in revenue put Cypress on top with 25 percent, Macronix at second place with 24% and Micron at third place with 18 percent.
China-based GigaDevice in the past had received government subsidies for wafers and was thus able to dump NOR Flash products on the market. However, wafer suppliers for strategic reason can no longer participate in the subsidy scheme. Consequently, GigaDevice’s NOR Flash capacity has contracted due to having a lower wafer inventory than before.
Major international suppliers Micron and Cypress have also scaled back their NOR Flash production. Cypress is reducing NOR Flash in its product mix to focus more on supplying ICs for automotive and industrial applications. Micron will also affect the entire NOR Flash market as the company plans to sell one of its 8-inch wafer fabs.
On the demand front, NOR Flash market is going to witness a large wave of demand resulted from the increasing use of AMOLED panels by smartphone makers. TrendForce points out that demand for AMOLED smartphone panels has risen for two consecutive years. Annual shipments of AMOLED smartphone panels surpassed 300 million units for the first time in 2016 and may reach 500 million units this year owing to the release of the next iPhone.
The complexity of AMOLED panel production often results in mura defects that are located differently on products of the same batch run. To ensure consistency in product quality, manufacturers have set up automated inspection and repair processes. Codes that compensate the possible defect for each panel are stored in a separate, implanted NOR Flash chip because currently there is no economical way to integrate de-mura function into the AMOLED driver IC. In sum, NOR Flash for now is an important part of the AMOLED panel production. Booming demand for AMOLED smartphone panels will contribute to a leap NOR Flash demand as well.
NOR Flash is also needed in TDDI solutions to store the firmware that has become too big for the integrated driver ICs. After a period of development, more TDDI-related IC products have arrived on the market since the second half of 2016. TrendForce therefore expects shipments of LCD-based In-Cell touch panels with TDDI to grow rapidly this year. TrendForce furthermore estimates that the penetration of TDDI solutions in the smartphone display market to reach 10 percent this year, up from 5 percent last year. Likewise, the increasing deployment of TDDI will greatly boost NOR Flash demand.
-----
Read more at Trendforce.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments