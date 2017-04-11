© Hella

Hella builds new electronics facility in Lithuania

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. expands production capacities in Europe due to increasing demand for electronic components.

The decision in favour of the Lithuanian region Kaunas is currently in its final stages. The opening of the new electronics plant is anticipated for mid-2018. The investment volume for the first phase accounts for approximately up to EUR 30 million.



"Electronics is a fundamental cornerstone of our strategy", says Dr Rolf Breidenbach, CEO of Hella. "Especially in the light of the major industry trends of autonomous driving, electrification and digitalization, we're anticipating increasing demand for our innovative electronics components. Therefore, the new production site in Lithuania is an important building block to continue the successful development of our electronics business."



With a production surface of initially 7'000 square meters, the new Hella location in Lithuania will mainly produce sensors, actuators and control modules for the automotive industry. The number of employees will be approximately up to 250 in the first step.