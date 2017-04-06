© kraken (illustration purposes only)

Kraken Robotik to deliver Deep Sea 3D laser imaging system

Kraken Robotik GmbH in Bremen (Germany) has been awarded a contract to design and build a 6'000m rated 3D laser/optical imaging system for the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) in Bremerhaven.

Delivery is scheduled for June 2017.



The 3D smart camera system will be based on Kraken's SeaVision technology, but custom engineered and adapted to operate over extended periods under harsh deep-sea conditions.



Dr. Jakob Schwendner, Managing Director of Kraken Robotik GmbH said, "This customized version of our SeaVision system offers compelling advantages for scientific applications both as an instrument as well as a sensor to support the safe operation of carrier systems. Compared to classical video survey methods, the resulting point cloud data can be used to quantitatively measure and compare biological and geological targets in unprecedented detail. As the data is generated in real-time, it can also be used as a navigation and obstacle avoidance sensor for autonomous systems, enabling automated data collection in difficult underwater scenarios."