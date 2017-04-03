© tesla_motors

Tesla hits a new delivery record - 70% increase

Tesla delivered just over 25'000 vehicles in Q1, of which approximately 13'450 were Model S and about 11'550 were Model X. This was a new quarterly record for us and represents a 69% increase over Q1 2016.

"Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5%," the company states in an update.



In addition to Q1 deliveries, about 4'650 vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the quarter. These will be counted as deliveries in Q2 2017. Q1 production totaled 25'418 vehicles. This was also a new quarterly record for Tesla.