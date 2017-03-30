© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 30, 2017
Kaney Aerospace acquired BVR Technologies
The combined company will operate as Kaney Aerospace with a workforce of over 120 employees primarily in Rockford, Illinois, with annual sales in excess of $20 million to the aerospace and medical equipment industries.
Kaney Aerospace counts Boeing, Embraer, GE Aviation, Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, Sikorsky, Stryker Medical, Toshiba, United Technologies and Woodward as its customers.
Kaney Aerospace CEO Jeffrey Kaney stated, “This acquisition is in perfect alignment with our growth strategy of expanding our customer base and market presence with established product lines and proven manufacturing excellence. Our goal is to continuously provide world class value to our customers and our team.”
Kaney Aerospace has been headquartered in Rockford since 2006, with additional operations in the states of Ohio and Washington, as well as in the United Kingdom. BVR Technologies, also based in Rockford, is known for its actuation and motion control products. BVR designs and manufactures gear trains, sensors, and electronic packages for its actuators and servos, as well as the SVO-5000 autopilot actuator that is a component of Rockwell Collins’ Pro Line Fusion* integrated avionics system.
Ron Soave, president of Kaney Aerospace, said, “BVR complements and significantly adds to Kaney Aerospace’s engineering expertise in test equipment, system engineering and product development, as well expanding our FAA Part 145 repair station capabilities. The experience and excellence of our combined workforce, along with BVR’s established motion control, indication and sensing products, provides a roadmap for growth that we are confident will be immediate and steady.”
Kaney Aerospace CEO Jeffrey Kaney stated, “This acquisition is in perfect alignment with our growth strategy of expanding our customer base and market presence with established product lines and proven manufacturing excellence. Our goal is to continuously provide world class value to our customers and our team.”
Kaney Aerospace has been headquartered in Rockford since 2006, with additional operations in the states of Ohio and Washington, as well as in the United Kingdom. BVR Technologies, also based in Rockford, is known for its actuation and motion control products. BVR designs and manufactures gear trains, sensors, and electronic packages for its actuators and servos, as well as the SVO-5000 autopilot actuator that is a component of Rockwell Collins’ Pro Line Fusion* integrated avionics system.
Ron Soave, president of Kaney Aerospace, said, “BVR complements and significantly adds to Kaney Aerospace’s engineering expertise in test equipment, system engineering and product development, as well expanding our FAA Part 145 repair station capabilities. The experience and excellence of our combined workforce, along with BVR’s established motion control, indication and sensing products, provides a roadmap for growth that we are confident will be immediate and steady.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments