March 28, 2017
EDA industry with double-digit growth in 4Q
The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 18.9 percent for 4Q/2016 to USD 2455 million, compared to USD 2064.5 million in 4Q/2015.
The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 9.2 percent.
“The EDA industry reported double-digit growth for Q4 in all four geographic regions – Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan, and Asia/Pacific. The Americas reported more than $1B for Q4, an all-time record, and Japan grew in double digits for the full year," said Walden C. Rhines, board sponsor for the ESD Alliance MSS and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “All product categories also saw very solid fourth quarter growth with CAE, Semiconductor IP, IC Physical Design & Verification and PCB/MCM reporting double-digit increases.”
Companies that were tracked employed 36'412 professionals in 4Q/2016, an increase of 6.6 percent compared to the 34'169 people employed in 4Q/2015, and up 2.5 percent compared to 3Q/2016.
Revenue by Product Category
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of USD 757.5 million in 4Q/2016, which represents a 17.4 percent increase compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 5.3 percent. IC Physical Design & Verification revenue was USD 495.6 million in 4Q/2016, an 11.5 percent increase compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 8.6 percent.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of USD 235.4 million for 4Q/2016 represents an increase of 42.5 percent compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 13.5 percent.
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled USD 856.4 million in 4Q/2016, a 22 percent increase compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 13.5 percent. Services revenue was USD 110.1 million in 4Q/2016, an increase of 2.8 percent compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 2.3 percent.
Revenue by Region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased USD 1'048.5 million of EDA products and services in 4Q/2016, an increase of 15.7 percent compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 6.2 percent. Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) increased 20.6 percent in 4Q/2016 compared to 4Q/2015 on revenues of USD 389.9 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 5.4 percent.
Fourth quarter 2016 revenue from Japan increased 20.3 percent to USD 227.7 million compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 12.7 percent. The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to USD 788.9 million in 4Q/2016, an increase of 22.2 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 14.6 percent.
