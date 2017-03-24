© lockheed martin

Lockheed Martin adds jobs in Johnstown

Lockheed Martin will expand production for components of the F-35 Lightning II with a new facility in Johnstown, including more than 40 new jobs by the end of 2018.

"The F-35 Lightning II is beginning the transition to full-rate production, and the manufacturing expertise we have here has a growing role in delivering this incredible aircraft to the men and women who defend our nation," said Gilda Jackson, general manager of Lockheed Martin AeroParts.



Lockheed Martin is in the process of finalizing plans to lease and equip an additional facility to accommodate this new work, and begin producing a subset of parts for the program beginning in the fourth quarter this year. The new work will entail component painting and preparation for the final assembly at the production line in Fort Worth, Texas.