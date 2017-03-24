© general motors

Kathrein secures major order from General Motors

Kathrein has secured a major order from automotive company General Motors. The Kathrein Automotive division will deliver various roof antennas for different models of a new vehicle class.

Production for the order will start at the Kathrein Automotive plants in China and Brazil in 2020.



Kathrein Automotive was awarded the order after an intensive selection process in which the company prevailed over its competitors. GM will fit the roof-mounted rod antennas on new models that are being developed especially for global growth markets such as India, Latin America and Asia. More than 15 million components will be delivered to GM between 2020 and 2028.



Michael Heise, CEO of Kathrein Automotive, refers to the long-standing business relationship with GM: "This important order clearly shows the great confidence that General Motors have in us and our solutions. Our systems are perfectly suited to meet our customers’ requirements."