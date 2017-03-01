© AT&S PCB | March 01, 2017
AT&S and advances in PCB, module and packaging technologies
Leoben-based PCB manufacturer AT&S participates in key industry consortia to develop GaN processes and panel-level packaging.
For years, AT&S has worked towards process and technology development to meet the challenges of continued miniaturization and the demand for better energy efficiency. In this context, the company is involved in various research and development programmes. One current example is the Horizon 2020 EU Research and Innovation programme, in which 11 key European actors are collaborating on the GaNonCMOS project. AT&S is also participating in the Panel-Level Packaging Consortium managed by Fraunhofer IZM.
Optimized energy efficiency with GaN
Over the next four years, the GaNonCMOS project consortium – including AT&S – intends to develop cost‑effective and reliable GaN-based processes, components, modules and integration approaches. In particular, the project aims to exploit the energy-efficiency advantages of GaN (gallium nitride), targeting the production of several demonstrators with GaN power switches and CMOS drivers, as well as new magnetic core materials that will enable switching frequencies up to 200 MHz. Together with optimized embedded PCB technology, the developments should lead to new integrated power components for low-cost, high-reliability systems. Working alongside AT&S on this project are the University of Leuven, Epigan, Fraunhofer, IBM Research, IHP, Tyndall National Institute, PNO Innovation, Recom, NXP Semiconductors and X-FAB Semiconductor.
Advancing miniaturisation with panel-level packaging
The Panel-Level Packaging Consortium has also now been formed. It comprises international partners such as Intel, ASM Pacific, Hitachi Chemical, AT&S, Evatec, Nanium, Süss MicroTec, Unimicron, Brewer Science, Fujifilm Electronic Materials U.S.A., ShinEtsu, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello and Semsysco. Together with Fraunhofer IZM as the development hub, the plan is to implement fan-out panel-level packaging (FOPLP), one of the newest packaging trends in microelectronics. FOPLP has a very high miniaturisation potential in both package volume and package density.
During the consortium’s two-year term, known technological elements in wafer-level packaging will be transferred to a large panel format. The technological basis for FOPLP is a reconfigured, moulded panel with embedded components and a thin-film redistribution layer, which together yield an SMD-compatible package. The main advantages of FOPLP are a very thin, substrateless package, low thermal resistance, and good RF characteristics. In addition, passive components such as capacitors, resistors, inductors and antenna structures can be integrated into the redistribution layer. This makes the technology suitable for creating multi-chip packages and System-in-Packages (SiPs).
Optimized energy efficiency with GaN
Over the next four years, the GaNonCMOS project consortium – including AT&S – intends to develop cost‑effective and reliable GaN-based processes, components, modules and integration approaches. In particular, the project aims to exploit the energy-efficiency advantages of GaN (gallium nitride), targeting the production of several demonstrators with GaN power switches and CMOS drivers, as well as new magnetic core materials that will enable switching frequencies up to 200 MHz. Together with optimized embedded PCB technology, the developments should lead to new integrated power components for low-cost, high-reliability systems. Working alongside AT&S on this project are the University of Leuven, Epigan, Fraunhofer, IBM Research, IHP, Tyndall National Institute, PNO Innovation, Recom, NXP Semiconductors and X-FAB Semiconductor.
Advancing miniaturisation with panel-level packaging
The Panel-Level Packaging Consortium has also now been formed. It comprises international partners such as Intel, ASM Pacific, Hitachi Chemical, AT&S, Evatec, Nanium, Süss MicroTec, Unimicron, Brewer Science, Fujifilm Electronic Materials U.S.A., ShinEtsu, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello and Semsysco. Together with Fraunhofer IZM as the development hub, the plan is to implement fan-out panel-level packaging (FOPLP), one of the newest packaging trends in microelectronics. FOPLP has a very high miniaturisation potential in both package volume and package density.
During the consortium’s two-year term, known technological elements in wafer-level packaging will be transferred to a large panel format. The technological basis for FOPLP is a reconfigured, moulded panel with embedded components and a thin-film redistribution layer, which together yield an SMD-compatible package. The main advantages of FOPLP are a very thin, substrateless package, low thermal resistance, and good RF characteristics. In addition, passive components such as capacitors, resistors, inductors and antenna structures can be integrated into the redistribution layer. This makes the technology suitable for creating multi-chip packages and System-in-Packages (SiPs).
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments