Lockheed continues production of TSS for US Marine Corps

The Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Crane Division, has awarded Lockheed Martin USD 150 million in follow-on production contracts to provide the US Marine Corps with the Target Sight System (TSS) for the AH-1Z "Viper" attack helicopter.

Under the contracts, Lockheed Martin will produce TSS Lot 13 and Lot 14. The award also contains options for TSS Lots 15 and 16, which would bring the total in follow-on production contracts to USD 284.6 million with all options exercised. Work will be completed in Orlando and Ocala, Florida.



"The advanced capabilities and proven reliability of TSS provide the U.S. Marine Corps with a technological combat edge," said Paul Lemmo, vice president of Fire Control/SOF CLSS at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "Its long-range precision strike capability significantly enhances the helicopter's lethality and aircrew survivability."