© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Innokas Medical has new owner

Finnish family owned company, Serres Group Oy, has become the majority shareholder of the parent company in Innokas Medical Group.

The parent company of Serres group, which manufactures suction systems for operating rooms and intensive care, and building products, has in addition to acquiring shares invested 4 million euros in Innokas Medical.



“In addition to the funding, Innokas Medical gets a committed owner enabling us to focus on the implementation of the long-term co-creation strategy. The health technology is facing the globalized competition, rapid technological changes and digitalization thus creating competitive products and services is becoming increasingly challenging. Formerly the subcontractors offered standalone contract manufacturing or design services, but due to increased complexity, the partnerships that emphasis co-creation over the entire product lifecycle has become more significant driver for competitiveness”, says Jouni Toijala, CEO of Innokas Medical.



“We work in close collaboration with our clients from idea to design and product development, regulatory approvals and manufacturing of medical devices. Serres’ knowledge of the global market as well as the company’s networks covering more than 40 countries will help us to implement our co-creation strategy globally”, Toijala continues.



Innokas Medical’s clients are health technology companies in Finland and Sweden. Innokas will continue to collaborate with its current clients also in the future as an independent subsidiary of Serres Group. Serres’ aims to increase Innokas’ turnover to more than 40 million euros by 2020. A significant part of the growth will come from expanding Innokas’ client base in the USA and European markets.



“Serres has become the world’s second largest supplier in its field and we would like to utilize our expertise further in the health technology sector. Innokas Medical is excellently suited for this strategy. We have now two entities where one operates close to the hospital end-users, and one operates as a partner for companies developing products for hospital use,” says Mika Hagberg, CEO of Serres Group.