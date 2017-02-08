© Elmatica

Elmatica increases its technical capacity in Poland

As a response to a sharp increase in general demand and requests for technical assistance for advanced products, Elmatica has employed a new Technical Engineer in Poland.

"To be able to meet the increasing demand of business in Europe, an expansion of the Technical Department is necessary. We are so pleased to have Patryk Fedorowicz onboard," says CEO of Elmatica, Didrik Bech. "His background and experience is just what we have been looking for. Elmatica has always focused on finding some of the most knowledgeable and experienced individuals for our Technical Department, as this is a sought after resource from our customers and partners."



Patryk Fedorowicz has since 2001, worked at Polish PCB manufacturer Techno-Service. In his new role as a Technical Engineer at Elmatica he will focus on technical assistance in the engineering phase, prior to production.



"A new colleague dedicated to these processes, with extensive experience in PCB, who speaks Polish and English is something we have been looking for. We recognise that our partners appreciate local language and European support, when they are addressing complicated or classified data," says Bench.



Didrik Bech points out that this is an increasing phenomenon for all industries as protecting information is an highly important aspect in our digitalised workday.



"Business in the defence sector with NATO-countries, often with regulations as DFARS and ITAR sets clear standards for what and how we must handle data, this employment is in accordance with those regulations," Bech concludes.