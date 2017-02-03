© Mycronic © Magnus Elgquist

Mycronic receives multiple order for MY600 Jet Printer

Swedish equipment supplier Mycronic AB, has received an order for several MY600 Jet Printer systems from a new customer in Asia.

The unnamed customer operates a high-volume consumer application running 24-hour production. Deliveries are planned to take place during the first quarter of 2017.



As PCBs and electronics become ever more advanced throughout the electronics industry, requirements on production equipment increase. The MY600 was developed as alternative or as a complement to the traditional stencil printer, dispensing solder paste at high speed and high accuracy. The platform can also be configured for dispensing of a wide range of mounting fluids such as glue.



”This is yet another very good example of the development taking place within the industry. Our customer has developed a new generation of products for the consumer segment where flexible circuit boards are used. Mycronic’s software driven and non-contact jet printing technology handle these applications very well. Our MY600 solution fulfills the customer’s requirement for both yield and speed - which was a challenge for traditional technology,” says Robert Göthner, Sr VP and General Manager SMT at Mycronic.