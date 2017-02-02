© Anže Malovrh / STA Electronics Production | February 02, 2017
Government to support Yaskawa's Slovenian venture
Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar has announced that the government will support Yaskawa's new investment in Kočevje with EUR 5.6 million.
Yaskawa will be building its new robotics factory in Kočevje. "This new investment by Yaskawa is the result of good cooperation between the Slovenian Government, the municipality of Kočevje and Yaskawa," said the Prime Minister. The Government will be supporting the new investment – worth EUR 25 million – to the tune of EUR 5.6 million.
In a statement to the media, Mr Cerar underlined that the Slovenian government has worked hard for this new foreign investment. In Mr Cerar's words, this investment "represents potential for further development and the creation of new jobs and proves to the world that Slovenia is a favourable environment for foreign investment."
The Prime Minister also highlighted the fact that Yaskawa's investment is bringing new jobs with high added value to Kočevje.
Yaskawa is present in 29 countries around the world and manufactures its products in ten countries, including Slovenia, where Yaskawa Ristro makes machines and devices and Yaskawa Slovenija designs, builds and markets flexible industrial systems. Both subsidiaries are based in Ribnica.
