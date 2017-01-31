© BAE Systems

BAE Systems’ LiteHUD selected for Scorpion jet

BAE Systems has been selected to provide its LiteHUD head-up display for Textron AirLand’s multi-mission Scorpion jet. The initial order will support the Scorpion’s flight test program.

“This award marks the second new platform order for LiteHUD, further validating it as the future of head-up display technology,” said Andy Humphries, director of Advanced Displays at BAE Systems. “With its revolutionary optics and high-resolution display, LiteHUD will provide Scorpion pilots with the ‘head-up, eyes-out’ capability they need, no matter the mission.”



Designed using BAE Systems’ optical waveguide technology, LiteHUD is 60% smaller by volume and up to 50% lighter than conventional head-up displays, according to the company. Its modular design, which includes a built-in color camera, enables integration with both existing and future cockpits.