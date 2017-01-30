© BAE Systems Electronics Production | January 30, 2017
New president at BAE Systems' Electronic Systems Sector
Terry Crimmins has been appointed president of BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector, based in Nashua, New Hampshire.
In the role, Crimmins joins the executive leadership team of BAE Systems, Inc., led by President and CEO Jerry DeMuro.
“Terry brings diverse experience in technology development, program execution, business development, sector strategy, and line leadership during his 15-year tenure with Electronic Systems,” said DeMuro.
Since joining BAE Systems in 2001, Crimmins has held numerous roles across Electronic Systems. Most recently, he was vice president and deputy general manager of the sector and previously led the company’s Survivability, Targeting, and Sensing Solutions business.
Crimmins succeeds Tom Arseneault, who has transitioned full time to chief operating officer (COO) of BAE Systems, Inc., headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. In his role as COO, Arseneault oversees critical programs and the execution of key corporate initiatives. He also now leads the company’s Strategy and Corporate Development team, following the retirement of Doug Belair.
In addition, Scott Howat has joined the company and has assumed the role of senior vice president of Finance at BAE Systems, Inc., succeeding Guy Montminy, who has returned to Electronic Systems as senior vice president and deputy general manager of the sector.
