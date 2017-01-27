© baloncici dreamstime.com

Prysmian’s new Chilean affiliate established

”Prysmian Chile will allow the Group to reinforce its position in the South American Market,” declared M. Del Brenna, CEO Prysmian Group South America

Cable company Prysmian Group informs that its new Chilean affiliate is now fully operational. The South American market is experiencing growth in both the Energy and Telecom sectors, and Chile is – according to the company – one of the most promising markets in the continent. Prysmian has been selling into the Chilean market for many years and has decided to open a local legal entity in order to expand its reaching the country.



Initially Prysmian Chile will operate through a local warehouse, making available Prysmian Group’s entire product range to the local market. “This new milestone brings Prysmian South America much closer to the Chilean customers, ensuring availability, through Prysmian Chile, of the entire product range of Prysmian Group,”stated German Aparicio, General Manager, Prysmian Chile.



Marcello Del Brenna, CEO of Prysmian Group South America, also stated: “The first priority of Prysmian Chile is to stay close to the Chilean customers, strengthen relationships at local and regional level, make available high quality products and services, and be ready to seizeany growth opportunity which may emerge in this buoyant country.”