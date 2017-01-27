© jackie egginton dreamstime.com

Belden to divest its Mobile Machine Control Solutions business

Belden Inc. has reached an agreement in principle to sell its Mobile Machine Control Solutions (MCS) business, including a 50% interest in a Chinese joint venture.

Both serve the mobile working machines industry. The buyer, WIKA Group – an industrial measurement technology company – will pay consideration of approximately USD 39 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.



The transaction is as usual subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance, and is expected to close in the second fiscal quarter.



The MCS business is a part of the company’s Industrial Connectivity platform, and the joint venture is an equity method investment within its consolidated results.