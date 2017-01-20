© yuryz dreamstime.com

November turnover brings 2016 level with 2015

Turnover for PCB manufacturers in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) increased with 3.5 percent in November 2016 (compared to October 2016) and with 9.2 percent (compared to November 2015).

Cumulative sales figures for the first eleven months of 2016 decreased with 0.3 percent year-on-year, according to the industry association ZVEI's PCB and Electronic Systems.



Order intake increased with more than 41 percent sequentially and with almost eleven percent when compared to November 2015. The cumulative order intake for the first eleven months of 2016 was on par with the level reached over the same period of 2015.



The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.11 in November.



The number of employees increased slightly compared to October 2016, but remained 0.2 percent below the level of 2015.