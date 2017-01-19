© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Panasonic acquires industrial laser start-up TeraDiode

Panasonic has signed a contract to acquire all shares of Massachusetts-based TeraDiode Inc., a laser supplier of high brightness direct diode lasers for industrial use.

Recently, high-precision and high-quality laser processing technology has become increasingly important to meet the demand for light-weight and high-rigidity characteristics along with high design flexibility and high productivity in the automobile and other industries.



Panasonic and TDI began a strategic alliance in 2013 to quickly meet such market needs and launched "LAPRISS" in 2014, a laser welding robot system with TDI's high brightness DDL technology. That same year, Panasonic obtained from exclusive sales rights for TDI’s DDL used for welding in major countries in the Asian region.



Since then both companies have been closely collaborating in product development, manufacturing, sales, and service in order to expand the use of DDL technology worldwide. Now, Panasonic and TDI have agreed to make TDI a 100% subsidiary of Panasonic so that the Japanese company will be able to drive the further growth of both companies' laser processing business by integrating TDI's DDL technology and know-how with its own.



Panasonic and TDI will further develop DDL technology jointly and strengthen the laser processing business as a new core business of Panasonic in the factory solutions field.